Sheetz Brings Back Holiday Coffee Program

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is ready to spread seasonal cheer through the rest of December with the return of its holiday coffee program.

Starting on Friday, Dec. 9, the convenience store retailer will offer customers one free self-serve coffee or Cup'occino each week.

The free offer can be redeemed at any of Sheetz's 670-plus c-stores and will be added weekly to every My Sheetz Rewardz member's account every Friday through Dec. 31.

Each coffee or Cup'occino will be redeemable for one week after it is uploaded to the customer's account. If the offer has not been redeemed after a week, it will be removed from the account and replaced with new one.

Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member and participate in the promotion at any time by downloading the Sheetz mobile app and entering the offer code "COFFEEME."

Sheetz also recently offered a non-beverage holiday deal to Thanksgiving travelers by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 per gallon, as Convenience Store News reported.

Other recent seasonal coffee promotions from convenience store operators include Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc. bringing back its "24 Days of Casey's Rewards" program, which features daily exclusive offers, while brewing up its new Toasted Butter Pecan coffee.

Additionally, Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based QuickChek is ringing in the holidays with the "QuickChek Free Coffee for a Year Sweepstakes," which will give 160 winners complimentary any size, self-serve, fresh brewed hot or iced QuickChek coffee, tea, cappuccino, hot chocolate or fountain soda.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 670 convenience store locations across its six-state footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. Sheetz provides a menu of made-to-order sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through touchscreen order point terminals. All of its locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.