Sheetz Uncaps Limited-Time Holiday Drink Menu

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is introducing a new, limited-edition drink menu as part of the convenience store chain's winter holiday celebrations.

[Read more: Sheetz Reduces Unleaded 88 Price as Holiday Approaches]

The new specialty drinks include:

The Elf'n Delicious Milkshake , which features white chocolate, caramel and warm spices such as cinnamon, clove and ginger, all topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

Milk 'n' Cookiez Nitro Latte is a cold brew with vanilla, caramel and spiced brown sugar flavors.

The Pear Cider Fire is intended to bring up notes of a hot apple cider, and consists of a steamed Red Bull pear cinnamon drink with a choice of additional flavors and a whipped cream and cinnamon sugar topping.

The specialty drink menu will be available at all Sheetz locations across the Mid-Atlantic until Jan. 2, 2024 via online ordering, through the Sheetz app, on Sheetz's Made-to-Order touchscreen kiosks or through the drive-thrus at available sites.

Each beverage retails at $3.99 with My Sheetz Rewardz.

The prepared offerings join Sheetz's holiday coffee promotion, which started earlier in the month, and provides My Sheetz Rewardz members one free self-serve coffee per week through December. The retailer is also hosting a 12 Days of Christmas event for My Sheetz Rewards members, which provides them with one new offer each day uploaded through the Sheetz app.

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 25,000 associates and operates more than 700 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Sheetz is No. 10 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2023.