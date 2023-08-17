Shell Brings Back 'The Giving Pump' Initiative

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Products US kicked off the third year of its The Giving Pump campaign, a part of the company's Force For Good initiative to give back and drive positive change in local communities and which benefits nonprofits across the United States.

Running through Sept. 30, a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated pump at select Shell stations will support 532 local children's charities, including hospitals, youth-based food pantries, schools and literacy programs.

The Giving Pump is specially marked with colorful signage to inspire consumers to fuel up and support the chosen programs. Participating does not cost consumers anything extra, according to Shell.

The pumps can be found at more than 7,500 Shell gas stations across 47 states.

"We've had a tremendous response to The Giving Pump over the past two years and we are excited to continue to impact the organizations whose mission is to serve others," said Renee Power, general manager of mobility marketing, North America at Shell. "We believe the third year of this campaign will have the same heartwarming response of customers supporting local and national charities through the simple act of filling up. We encourage everyone to pay it forward and choose The Giving Pump on their next pit stop to give back to the community-minded heroes who do the important work of helping those in need."

Organizations supported by The Giving Pump include Boys & Girls Clubs, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

In 2022, Shell wholesalers and retailers donated $3.1 million as part of the program, while the pumps were used 31,887,634 times and pumped 304,665,445 gallons of gas. Overall, the pumps have raised more than $4.6 million to support nonprofits since their first launch in 2021.

Shell Oil Products US is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the United States, Shell operates in all 50 states and employs more than 12,000 people.