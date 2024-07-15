Shell & Fuel Rewards Marks One Year Anniversary of Platinum Status

During the first year of the program level, all Platinum members received 10 cents off per gallon every fill up, with a lucky few also receiving tickets to the 2023 MLB World Series, Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the U.S. F1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Throughout July, Shell will be giving even more to Platinum members to thank them, such as:

Current Platinum members will receive 10 cents off per gallon once in July, while those who have had Platinum Status since its inception in 2023 will receive a bonus 10 cents off every week throughout the month.

One thousand winners will get a $50 Shell eGift card.

Two winners, each with a guest, will get flights and four-star accommodations in Maranello, Italy, where they'll take a guided tour of the Ferrari factory, plus receive a full day driving experience on the world-famous Ferrari test track.

Platinum Status was established as the next tier above Gold Status in Shell's loyalty program and provides members with the company's best fuel savings, along with double the savings when shopping on select In-Store Rewards products at Shell convenience stores. Platinum members also have access to VIP experiences and special rewards, such as gift cards and more.

Houston-based Shell is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries.

Shell is No. 42 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.