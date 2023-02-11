ShineWater Limited Edition Trolls Cans

ShineWater partners with DreamWorks Animation to launch a line of limited edition cans featuring the characters of the studio's musical film franchise, "Trolls Band Together." The Trolls are featured on collectible cans of the brand's various flavors, including its newest Tropical Lemonade offering, as well as on its pouch formats. The national promotion also includes custom-branded shippers and point-of-sale displays for ShineWater's participating retail accounts. As with all of ShineWater's products, the drinks are made with all-natural ingredients, zero sugar and electrolytes, while providing a daily dose of Vitamin D.