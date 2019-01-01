InContext Solutions updated its ShopperMX enterprise mixed reality platform to include a new backend infrastructure for increased scalability; an improved user interface for greater design and user functionality; and new capabilities to enhance collaboration and accelerate innovation. The second-generation, decision-support platform simulates in-store shopping experiences in a virtual environment in order to test them with real shoppers and activate with retail partners or stores. ShopperMX supports use cases such as packaging design, micro and macro space planning, trade promotions, display and signage fixtures, and more.