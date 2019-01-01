Press enter to search
Close search

ShopperMX Enterprise Mixed Reality Platform

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

ShopperMX Enterprise Mixed Reality Platform

Updated platform includes a new backend infrastructure, improved user interface and other new features.
InContext logo

InContext Solutions updated its ShopperMX enterprise mixed reality platform to include a new backend infrastructure for increased scalability; an improved user interface for greater design and user functionality; and new capabilities to enhance collaboration and accelerate innovation. The second-generation, decision-support platform simulates in-store shopping experiences in a virtual environment in order to test them with real shoppers and activate with retail partners or stores. ShopperMX supports use cases such as packaging design, micro and macro space planning, trade promotions, display and signage fixtures, and more.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Orange Vanilla Coke & Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar

Orange Vanilla Coke & Coke Zero Sugar
Outta the Box The Pumpsider

The Pumpsider Advertising Solution