Press enter to search
Close search

Show customers you’re focused on their health and safety with Lancer Worldwide Valve Guards.

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Introducing Valve Guards, the first product in Lancer Worldwide’s L-Guard System accessory line developed to provide hygienic protection throughout your customers' beverage dispensing experience. The Valve Guard is designed to protect your valve, lever, & dispensed beverages from contamination throughout frequent daily use.

Features:

  • NSF Approved
  • Quick & Simple installation
  • No tools required for setup
  • Retrofits with existing 22″, 25″, 30″, & 44” machines

Contact Lancer Worldwide here or call 1-888-846-6729 to order today. Volume discounts available.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Inline Plastics Newly Redesigned Safe-T-Fresh Rectangles

Safe-T-Fresh Rectangles Containers
Fragramatics Ezee-Mist

Ezee-Mist Vehicle Sanitizer Dispenser
Jelly Belly Gummies

Jelly Belly Gummies