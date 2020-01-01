Show customers you’re focused on their health and safety with Lancer Worldwide Valve Guards.

Introducing Valve Guards, the first product in Lancer Worldwide’s L-Guard System accessory line developed to provide hygienic protection throughout your customers' beverage dispensing experience. The Valve Guard is designed to protect your valve, lever, & dispensed beverages from contamination throughout frequent daily use.



Features:

NSF Approved

Quick & Simple installation

No tools required for setup

Retrofits with existing 22″, 25″, 30″, & 44” machines

Contact Lancer Worldwide here or call 1-888-846-6729 to order today. Volume discounts available.