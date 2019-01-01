Press enter to search
Varieties include Strawberry Banana, Mango Pineapple and Orchard Berry.
The Coca-Cola Co.'s Simply Beverages brand introduces Simply Smoothies, a line of chilled, ready-to-drink fruit smoothies. They are made only with not-from-concentrate juices and purees, along with natural flavors. Simply Smoothies are available in single-serve, 11.5-ounce bottles, as well as the signature Simply multi-serve, 32-ounce carafe. Varieties include Strawberry Banana, Mango Pineapple and Orchard Berry. Simply Smoothies offer an easy and convenient way to consume a healthy snack, according to the maker. 

