SkinnyPop introduces a new take on its popular popcorn. Made from 100 percent SkinnyPop Popcorn, SkinnyPop Puffs are baked not fried, low in sugar, and deliver 17 grams of whole grains per serving. The new product has a taste kids will love and a simple ingredient list moms will appreciate, according to the snack brand. SkinnyPop Puffs, which come in White Cheddar and Sweet Cinnamon flavors, are available for a suggested retail price of $3.30 per 4.2-ounce bag. The puffs are free from artificial ingredients, non-GMO project verified, certified gluten-free, peanut- and tree-nut-free, and only 130 calories per serving.