09/14/2022
SKUx Buyer (X)ccelerator
SKUx rolls out Buyer (X)ccelerator. The platform enables the capture of first-party data based on how consumers engage with offers. Buyer (X)ccelerator allows brands, retailers and agencies to capture and keep near-real-time insights and data into every consumer who engages with their offer across 20 different engagement factors from initial engagement through offer redemption.