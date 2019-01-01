Skyline Products Large-Digit Fuel Price Signs

Skyline Products Large-Digit Fuel Price SignsThe company's line now includes 120-inch and 100-inch digit options.
Skyline Products expanded its line of fuel price signs to include 120-inch and 100-inch digit options. The 120-inch variant marks the largest size available in the industry, according to the company. The signs come in various colors, including red, green, amber, white and blue. Both new variants feature a tri-color LED configuration, allowing retailers to post multiple products on a single display.