05/25/2023

Slingers Signature Cocktails

The fruit-based drinks come in ready-to-drink, 24-ounce cans.
Slingers Signature Cocktails getting put in a refrigerator

The Boston Beer Co. introduces Slingers Signature Cocktails, a malt-based lineup of 8 percent ABV cocktail-style drinks available in 24-ounce cans. Debuting in three flavors  Bahama Mama, Peach Screwdriver and Pineapple Punch  Slingers hit shelves in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and select areas of New Hampshire in May. According to the company, Slingers were crafted to capitalize on the triple-digit growth of the ready-to-drink category and the growth of higher-ABV offerings, all with pricing that won't break the bank and in a convenient single-serve format.

