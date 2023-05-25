The Boston Beer Co. introduces Slingers Signature Cocktails, a malt-based lineup of 8 percent ABV cocktail-style drinks available in 24-ounce cans. Debuting in three flavors — Bahama Mama, Peach Screwdriver and Pineapple Punch — Slingers hit shelves in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and select areas of New Hampshire in May. According to the company, Slingers were crafted to capitalize on the triple-digit growth of the ready-to-drink category and the growth of higher-ABV offerings, all with pricing that won't break the bank and in a convenient single-serve format.