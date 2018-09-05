​Smaller-Format Store Model Lifts Off at Pilot Flying J

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been said that big things come in small packages, and Pilot Express — the new smaller-format store model from Pilot Flying J — is the embodiment of this age-old aphorism.

In its continued effort to "surprise and delight guests with an upstanding environment centered on retail and foodservice," Pilot Flying J developed this third brand as a way to enter areas and geographies where a typical major travel center won't fit from a land and acreage standpoint, Pilot Flying J Chief Merchant Brian Ferguson explained to Convenience Store News in a recent interview, in which he discussed the company's plans for 2018.

Conceptualization of Pilot Express began at the end of 2016, with "earnest developments" rolling out at the start of 2017.

In November 2017, the first Pilot Express store debuted in Steubenville, Ohio. Since then, three more have opened in: Grand Prairie, Texas; Newark, N.J.; and most recently, Houston. The fifth Pilot Express store is slated to open this summer in Jacksonville, Fla.