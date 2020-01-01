SMASHMALLOW expands its roster of permissibly indulgent snacks with the launch of SMASHGUMMY low-sugar gummies. The treats are available in two varieties: Fresh Picked, a fruit-inspired medley of flavors including strawberry, cherry, orange and peach; and Pucker Up, a sour medley including fan favorites such as watermelon, raspberry, lemon and green apple. SMASHGUMMY gummies contain only three grams of sugar per serving, and are sweetened naturally with organic cane sugar, monk fruit, and allulose. Both varieties have a suggested retail price of $3.29 per bag.