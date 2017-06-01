Broaster Co. is expanding its product portfolio with Smokaroma Pressure Smokers, which are joining the company’s line of high-quality branded food programs and foodservice equipment. Smokaroma has a nearly 60-year history of manufacturing quality high-speed pressure smokers, producing smoked meats, cheeses and other food products for a variety of foodservice establishments, such as restaurants, convenience stores, and other food outlets. Smokaroma will be unveiled as part of the Broaster Co. family at the 2017 NACS Show. Rubs and sauces are also part of the Smokaroma offering.