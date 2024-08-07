 Skip to main content

Strawberry Banana, Magical Mocha and Peanut Protein join the all-natural smoothie lineup.
Magical Mocha and Peanut Protein smoodi drinks
Health and wellness company smoodi expands its smoothie offering with three new flavors. Joining its smoothie lineup is Strawberry Banana, a 16-ounce flavor made from strawberries, bananas and apples with 140 calories. Two protein flavors are also coming to smoodi's portfolio, Magical Mocha and Peanut Protein. Magical Mocha has 10 grams of protein and offers a blend of coffee, cocoa, strawberries, hemp seeds, bananas and blueberries. Peanut Protein packs 15 grams of protein with a combination of peanuts, almonds, oats, bananas, soy and dates. Consumers can prepare their own fresh, all-natural smoothies — which are crafted from raw plant ingredients — with smoodi's robotic, self-cleaning smoothie machine. 

smoodi New Flavors

Magical Mocha and Peanut Protein smoodi flavors

