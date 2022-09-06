Snagajob Solutions

Snagajob, the country’s largest marketplace for hourly jobs, introduced two new offerings to expedite the job search. Easy Apply lets job seekers apply to jobs using their Snagajob profile, instead of redirecting candidates to an off-site application. Direct-to-Interview advances the job search process by allowing qualified candidates to schedule an interview right when they apply to a job, choosing from preset times determined by the potential employer. These new solutions from Snagajob make the hourly job search process seamless for both workers and employers.