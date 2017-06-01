Snak Club Snack Mixes

Century Snacks’ Snak Club brand is launching six new products and showcasing new packaging. Snak Club's new, on-trend snack mix innovations include: Tropical Coco-Mango Nut Mix, Chocolate Coconut Nut Mix, Omega Fruit & Nut Mix, Sweet & Salty Poppin’ Nuts, Honey Bliss Nut Mix, and Southwestern Snack Mix. Its new bag packaging has a resealable zipper and highlights key nutritional purchase criteria, such as protein and fiber content, absence of artificial ingredients, and non-GMO and gluten-free attributes on both the front and back of the package.