Snak Club Snack Mixes

Snak Club Snack MixesHoney Bliss Nut Mix and Southwestern Snack Mix among new varieties.
Century Snacks’ Snak Club brand is launching six new products and showcasing new packaging. Snak Club's new, on-trend snack mix innovations include: Tropical Coco-Mango Nut Mix, Chocolate Coconut Nut Mix, Omega Fruit & Nut Mix, Sweet & Salty Poppin’ Nuts, Honey Bliss Nut Mix, and Southwestern Snack Mix. Its new bag packaging has a resealable zipper and highlights key nutritional purchase criteria, such as protein and fiber content, absence of artificial ingredients, and non-GMO and gluten-free attributes on both the front and back of the package.