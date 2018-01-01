Snikiddy, the family-friendly snack brand with a mission to deliver snacks with great taste and better ingredients, is now offering USDA organic, certified gluten-free, nut-free, baked cheese puffs made with non-GMO ingredients and no hydrogenated oils. Snikiddy Organic Baked Cheese Puffs are available in two classic cheesy flavors: Grilled Cheese and Mac n’ Cheese. Each 0.75-ounce bag has a suggested retail price of 99 cents, while each 4-ounce bag has a suggested price of $3.49.