Press enter to search
Close search

Snikiddy Organic Baked Cheese Puffs

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Snikiddy Organic Baked Cheese Puffs

Available in Grilled Cheese and Mac n’ Cheese varieties.

Snikiddy, the family-friendly snack brand with a mission to deliver snacks with great taste and better ingredients, is now offering USDA organic, certified gluten-free, nut-free, baked cheese puffs made with non-GMO ingredients and no hydrogenated oils. Snikiddy Organic Baked Cheese Puffs are available in two classic cheesy flavors: Grilled Cheese and Mac n’ Cheese. Each 0.75-ounce bag has a suggested retail price of 99 cents, while each 4-ounce bag has a suggested price of $3.49.

Other Popular Products

Taco Bell Tortilla Chips

Lovely Candy Organic Candies