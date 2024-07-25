 Skip to main content

Soapy Joe's Fields New Car Wash Promotion

The partnership with San Diego Padres' pitcher Joe Musgrove promotes Magic Graphene, the newest car-protection technology.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Soapy Joe's_Joe Musgrove Graphene teaser

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe's Car Wash latest promotion is a homerun.

The family-owned car wash operator introduced a new promotion for Wash Club members: "Build a Ballpark," featuring San Diego Padres' pitcher Joe Musgrove. 

Now through Sept. 30, each of Soapy Joe's 24 locations have a limited-edition Musgrove air freshener that Wash Club members can collect. The "Musk-grove"-scented air fresheners are a singular piece to a larger image puzzle that, together, create one large picture of Petco Park and Musgrove himself. As members visit each site to collect their air fresheners, they'll have the chance to score Soapy Swag and other prizes. 

[Read more: Soapy Joe's Sets Its Sights on Guinness World Record]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The first 10 people to share their 24-piece air freshener collection on Instagram and tag @soapyjoes with the hashtag "#MagicJoeMusgrove" will win a year of unlimited Soapy Joe's washes.

The promotion celebrates the newest elite car-protection technology that is now available to Magic Joe-level members: Magic Graphene. Composed of pure carbon, graphene is a single-layer, hexagon-bonded graphite shield, whose discoverers were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010. Its applications are broad and include medicine, energy, electronics and car protection. Used during a wash, graphene provides cars with a glossy finish, durability, and water and dirt repellent. It also protects against harmful UV rays and contaminants, making it a strong, carbon-based material for vehicle care, Soapy Joe's reported.

Soapy Joe's mascot with Padres' pitcher Joe Musgrove

"Soapy Joe's Car Wash is a hometown staple," said Musgrove, who was born and raised in El Cajon, Calif., and joined the San Diego Padres in 2021, serving as one of their top starting pitchers. "I'm honored to represent the Soapy Joe's team this summer to help them generate excitement for Magic Graphene and help their members have some fun and maybe even score some great prizes. Everybody loves to win."

[Read more: Innovation Leads to Higher-End Car Wash Experiences]


 

Wash Club members at any level can take part in Soapy Joe's "Build a Ballpark" promotion and win prizes. Members must have a valid email address on file no later than Sept. 30; they can check or update their email on their account page.

Nonmembers can pick a wash plan to get in on all the action and can even compete to win a three-month membership regardless of their Wash Club status. 

San Diego-based Soapy Joe's operates 20-plus locations across San Diego County. The operator is committed to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Association's Water Savers designation. Over the past 12 years, Soapy Joe's has donated more than $2 million and 120,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters and more.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds