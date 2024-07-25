Soapy Joe's Fields New Car Wash Promotion

"Soapy Joe's Car Wash is a hometown staple," said Musgrove, who was born and raised in El Cajon, Calif., and joined the San Diego Padres in 2021, serving as one of their top starting pitchers. "I'm honored to represent the Soapy Joe's team this summer to help them generate excitement for Magic Graphene and help their members have some fun and maybe even score some great prizes. Everybody loves to win."

Wash Club members at any level can take part in Soapy Joe's "Build a Ballpark" promotion and win prizes. Members must have a valid email address on file no later than Sept. 30; they can check or update their email on their account page.

Nonmembers can pick a wash plan to get in on all the action and can even compete to win a three-month membership regardless of their Wash Club status.

San Diego-based Soapy Joe's operates 20-plus locations across San Diego County. The operator is committed to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Association's Water Savers designation. Over the past 12 years, Soapy Joe's has donated more than $2 million and 120,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters and more.