Soapy Joe's Fields New Car Wash Promotion
The first 10 people to share their 24-piece air freshener collection on Instagram and tag @soapyjoes with the hashtag "#MagicJoeMusgrove" will win a year of unlimited Soapy Joe's washes.
The promotion celebrates the newest elite car-protection technology that is now available to Magic Joe-level members: Magic Graphene. Composed of pure carbon, graphene is a single-layer, hexagon-bonded graphite shield, whose discoverers were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010. Its applications are broad and include medicine, energy, electronics and car protection. Used during a wash, graphene provides cars with a glossy finish, durability, and water and dirt repellent. It also protects against harmful UV rays and contaminants, making it a strong, carbon-based material for vehicle care, Soapy Joe's reported.