Social Club Seltzer, a new premium hard seltzer brand, joins the Anheuser-Busch portfolio of brands. With 150 calories per 12-ounce can, Social Club Seltzer combines three popular cocktail-inspired flavors — Old Fashioned, Sidecar and Citrus Gimlet — with the refreshment of seltzer. Each variety is designed to evoke the same sophisticated flavor profile as its cocktail counterpart, but with the format of a seltzer and with a 7 percent ABV. Social Club Seltzer is sold in individual flavor six-packs and a variety 12-pack.​​​