Soft & Go Plus Frozen Treat Machine

New from Carpigiani, the Soft & Go Plus Model 151 is a compact, countertop, pressurized frozen treat machine designed to provide stores with limited space the chance to easily serve customers soft ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, smoothies and frozen cocktails. The 151 Plus is integrated into a compact, refrigerated cabinet and features a multi-language, multifunctional panel that communicates with operators about the mix temperature, consistency and status. A visual alarm alerts users when the machine is low on mix, the cabinet needs to be defrosted, the door is open, or when it is in cleaning mode. The front control display panel also allows the operator to adjust overrun for optimum texture, appearance and profitability. The 151 Plus is available in white or black and is aesthetically customizable, according to the company.