SONIC Drive-In Frozen Novelties

SONIC Drive-In’s popular beverage flavors like Cherry Limeade and Ocean Water are coming to grab-and-go products, including freezer bars, frozen ice pops, gelatins, puddings, lollipops and hard candy. Now, fans can experience their favorite SONIC flavors at home in new and fun ways. The products will be available in retail stores nationwide starting in spring 2018 through licensing partners, including: Jel Sert Co. (gelatin, pudding mixes, and shelf-stable freezer bars), Ziegenfelder (frozen ice pops), and Quality Candy (lollipops and hard candy). These partnerships were brokered by SONIC’s licensing agency, Brand Central.