Sonny’s Diamond Shine Acquisition

Sonny’s Enterprises, a manufacturer of conveyorized car washing equipment, has acquired Diamond Shine, a supplier of car wash chemistry. Sonny's vision is to deliver a complete bundle of products and services that enable its clients to excel at what they do. Through the acquisition of Diamond Shine, Sonny's said it is now able to deliver to clients a world-class line of chemistry – extending upon its brand commitment to bring cost-per-car economics, chemical management and operational efficiency to a whole new level. Diamond Shine will continue to be led by the same management team with no change in day-to-day operations.