Sound Payments EMV Upgrade Promotion

Sound Payments is running a promotion to encourage independent stations to upgrade their pumps to accept EMV/chip cards and prevent fraudulent activity. The company's Sound Easy Pump is a semi-integrated secure solution that can easily and cost-effectively enable EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. The solution supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN. The promotion offers 50 percent off installation on the first station and up to four fueling points. The owner must commit to a minimum four-pump installation. ​​​​​​Hardware, monthly operational costs and travel costs are not included. The promotion is valid until Feb. 28, 2022.