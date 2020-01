New from Dawn Foods, Sourdough Doughnut Mix is a mashup of sourdough bread and a yeast-raised doughnut. The combination creates a buttery sourdough flavor with a soft, light and airy texture. This unique doughnut experience can be used in both sweet and savory offerings, such as jelly doughnuts, glazed sourdough sweet rolls, and honey butter-fried chicken sandwich rolls, the company noted.