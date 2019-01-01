Sparkling Ice Brand Refresh

Sparkling Ice, part of Talking Rain Beverage Co., unveiled a brand refresh that introduces a new formula featuring naturally sourced colors and flavors, as well as an updated logo and packaging design. These changes stem from two years of extensive marketing research and sensory testing with more than 8,000 consumers. All single-serve bottles and multipacks of the zero-sugar sparkling water now sport the new modern and unified look.To support the relaunch, an integrated campaign spotlights the new benefit of natural colors and flavors using the hashtags: #SparklingIceLife, #NATRLLY and #GetFizzy. As part of the campaign, Sparkling Ice also launched a new "Sparkling IceMaker" voice skill with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to provide consumers with Sparkling Ice cocktail and mocktail recipes.