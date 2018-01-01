Sparkling Ice Mystery Fruit Flavor

Sparkling Ice, part of Talking Rain Beverage Co.'s portfolio, introduces a limited-edition Mystery Fruit Flavor and a social media sweepstakes titled #WhatTheFlavorSweeps. The mystery flavor will be available at retailers nationwide through the end of July 2018. Wrapped in distinct blue and red packaging with a question mark inside the brand’s signature three-dimensional ice cube, the mystery flavor offers a clear carbonated beverage balanced with just the right amount of fizz, according to the company. As with all Sparkling Ice flavors, the mystery beverage has zero calories and zero sugar, and is made with antioxidants and vitamins. Consumers can share their guesses by using the hashtag #WhatTheFlavorSweeps on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. They will be entered to win more than $45,000 worth of prizes, including an all-expense paid VIP trip to a major music festival in April 2019, a Bose Sound System, Sonos Wireless Speakers, iTunes gift cards, a year of free Spotify and more. Participants are encouraged to enter once a day to maximize their chances of winning.