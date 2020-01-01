Press enter to search
The hard seltzer comes in a variety 12-pack featuring four flavors.
Sparkling Ice Spiked is a full-flavored hard seltzer with 4 percent alcohol, zero sugar, 1 gram of carbs and only 80 calories. Gluten free and infused with blends of natural fruit flavors, Sparkling Ice Spiked is available in 12-ounce slim cans in a variety 12-pack featuring four flavors: Cherry Lime Cooler, Lemonade Refresher, Ruby Fizz, and Strawberry Citrus Smash. The new hard seltzer is currently available in select launch markets including Tampa, Fla., Des Moines, Minneapolis, Buffalo, N.Y., Seattle, Portland, and Southern California.

