On-Line Strategies Services LLC (InComm OLS), a wholly owned subsidiary of InComm, announced an integration with National Bankcard Services (NBS) that will provide specialized fuel gift card processing at participating fuel retailers. This integration will give participating fuel retailers the ability to offer to their customers the value-added convenience of fuel gift cards. InComm OLS and NBS created specific programming through InComm’s switch technology that provides consumers with a seamless payment experience, while also providing the retailer a cost-effective way to corner this niche of the market.