Squadle Digital Shift Management Upgrade

Squadle, a workflow automation company, released upgrades to its Squadle Digital Shift Management platform. New features include paper to digital checklist conversion, automated workflows and summary reports, as well as real-time text and email alerts. These upgrades are designed to help restaurant and retail operators streamline employee management while increasing safety and labor compliance. To accommodate retail staff and multiple stores, each organization can set up as many user accounts as needed. Squadle’s digital checklists ensure higher completion rates, leading to more efficient operations and a better customer experience, according to the company. Along with the new upgrades, Squadle Workflows is now available in the Apple app store.