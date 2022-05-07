Squadle Sense RTM System

Workflow automation company Squadle launched Squadle Sense Remote Temperature Monitoring (RTM), a hands-free tracking system to monitor freezer and refrigerator interiors at stores. When placed in a freezer, the Squadle smart sensor leverages LoRaWAN technology to track the ambient temperature and then calibrates the temperatures of individual products — from meat to cheese to vegetables — without having to touch them or open their packaging.Squadle Sense RTM also features fully customizable features, such as smart capture, custom configuration,effortless compliance, 24/7 monitoringwith SMS Alerts, and predictive notifications.