St Pierre, whose products are made from authentic recipes in France and Belgium, recently introduced the Brioche Popover. The popover is a light pastry with a sweet, flavorful filling baked into the dough. It is airy and delicate with a buttery crumb, soft texture and moist filling swirled throughout, according to the maker. St Pierre Brioche Popovers launched in three varieties: vanilla, chocolate and cinnamon. They come in retail packs of two.