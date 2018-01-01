St Pierre Brioche PopoversThe pastry is available in vanilla, chocolate and cinnamon varieties.
St Pierre, whose products are made from authentic recipes in France and Belgium, recently introduced the Brioche Popover. The popover is a light pastry with a sweet, flavorful filling baked into the dough. It is airy and delicate with a buttery crumb, soft texture and moist filling swirled throughout, according to the maker. St Pierre Brioche Popovers launched in three varieties: vanilla, chocolate and cinnamon. They come in retail packs of two.