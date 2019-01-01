Press enter to search
St Pierre Cinnamon Filled Crepes

St Pierre Cinnamon Filled Crepes

The lace-thin crepes are now available in shelf-ready packaging.
St Pierre Cinnamon Filled Crepes

St Pierre introduces Cinnamon Filled Crepes to its portfolio. The new variety joins its popular Chocolate & Hazelnut Filled Crepes. The lace-thin crepes are carefully rolled around a decadent cinnamon filling and individually wrapped for the perfect on-the-go snack. To improve on-shelf display and drive impulse purchases, St Pierre has launched new shelf-ready packaging for its crepes. Both varieties are now available in shelf-ready eight-packs. From the deli and salad bar to the bakery area and snack aisle, and even the register, the new shelf-ready packaging makes it easy to merchandise St Pierre crepes throughout the store, according to the company.

