Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew

Starbucks is bringing its ready-to-drink (RTD) Nitro Cold Brew, conveniently available in cans, to retailers and select Starbucks locations nationwide. This is the latest product line to join the brand's ranks since Starbucks and PepsiCo formed the North American Coffee Partnership in 1994. Starbucks RTD Nitro Cold Brew is available in three varieties: Black, Dark Caramel, and Vanilla Sweet Cream. Infused with nitrogen, the beverages deliver a rush of microbubbles as soon as the can is opened.