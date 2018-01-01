State Fair Crispitos filled tortillas, formerly offered under the Tyson Crispitos brand, are a delicious, fun, on-the-go offering with versatile quick-prep options, according to the maker. The transition of Crispitos from the Tyson brand to the State Fair brand includes a change in brand code, but the product formulation, case specifications, UPC and GTIN numbers, order fulfillment process, and manufacturing and production facilities will all stay the same. State Fair Crispitos filled tortillas are now available in three new, on-trend flavors: Sriracha, Korean BBQ and Chicken Bacon Ranch. They can be baked, fried or microwaved, and are offered with branded serving sleeves.