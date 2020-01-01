Steritech COVID-19 Protocol Check

Steritech COVID-19 Protocol CheckThe audit service helps businesses reinforce safety measures.
Steritech's COVID-19 Protocol Check is an audit service designed to help businesses improve the compliance of companywide COVID-19-related protocols. These protocols include proper handwashing guidelines; social distancing for employees and customers while shopping or checking out; and ensuring personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves are available and being used correctly. Enforcing these protocols helps protect people and build trust among both employees and customers.