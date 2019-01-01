Offered through a partnership between fuel industry software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Gas Pos and cloud communications platform Twilio, the Steve virtual payment network gives retailers a new method to accept and process FleetCor/Comdata and WEX/EFS fleet fuel card transactions. Steve leverages Twilio’s global communications platform to perform point-of-sale transaction processing on existing payment networks at a fraction of the cost and with fewer restrictions, while offering superior tracking and reporting capabilities, according to Gas Pos. Paying for fuel remains a swipe-and-go process for drivers.