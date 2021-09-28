Stewart's & Hard Rock Hard Seltzers

SEI brings legendary American brands — Stewart's and Hard Rock — to one of the fastest-growing beverage categories on the market: hard seltzer. SEI took classic Stewart's flavors and transformed them into a new Stewart's Spiked Seltzer line. Available varieties include Root Beer, Orange Cream, Black Cherry, and Raspberry Lime. The new Hard Rock Hard Seltzers line, inspired by Hard Rock's signature cocktails, is packed with flavor. The introductory lineup includes Hurricane, Blackberry Sangria, Mojito, and Strawberry Lime. All of the new sparkling beverages are low calorie, low sugar, low carb, vegan, and made with natural flavors.