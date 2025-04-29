Stewart's Shops Beer Earns Private Label Honors

The Upstate New York-based retailer teamed up with craft brewer Paradox Brewery to bring back Mountain Brew beer earlier in 2025 after a five-year pause, as Convenience Store News previously reported. North Hudson, N.Y.-based Paradox Brewery is a certified veteran-owned, independent craft brewery in the Adirondack Mountains. According to its website, it is "dedicated to brewing innovative, high-quality beer that embodies the spirit of adventure and the purity of our surroundings."

The crisp Mountain Brew lager is available in 19.2-ounce cans at Stewart's Shops locations for $2.19 per can or two cans for $4.

"It is an honor that Mountain Brew has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal," said Bill Majewski, Stewart's marketing director. "I think the secret to our early success is that we found a way to produce a fresh and local beer that also has a great taste and great value for our customers."

Stewart's Shops goal in brewing a new private label beer was to create a great product with a great value, the company said.

"Mountain Brew is a great example of a fun nostalgic product and maybe the world could use a little more fun and nostalgia right now," said Stewart's Shops president Gary Dake upon the brew's re-release.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops more than 350 c-stores across New York and southern Vermont.