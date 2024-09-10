Stewart's Shops Rewards Milk Club Members Following State Recognition

Stewart's milk won top honors for the third year in a row at the fair. In addition to its traditional milk offering, the retailer won first place for Best Chocolate Milk and Best Flavored Milk, as well as the blue ribbon for Best Vanilla Ice Cream for its Philly Vanilla flavor, a fan favorite full of Madagascar vanilla beans.

In the Chocolate Ice Cream category, Stewart's took second place.

"This recognition is humbling. It also is an opportunity to recognize the dedication of the farmers who support us and our partners who work so hard to ensure our milk and ice cream are the best they can be," said Chad Kiesow, chief operating officer at Stewart's Shops.

The New York State 2024 Dairy Products contest held annually at the fair in Syracuse, N.Y., is part of a highly competitive program run by Cornell University's College of Agriculture and the New York State Department of Agriculture. This year, there were 176 entries from dairy producers across the state.

The program is intended to not only highlight New York's dairy industry but ensure the quality of the state's dairy products while monitoring milk, cheese and other related offerings for quality and safety.

New York-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores across 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont. The company was recently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, presented by Newsweek.