Stewart's Shops Uses Ice Cream to Encourage Kindness Amidst the Pandemic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is encouraging kindness amidst the COVID-19 pandemic through a new ice cream promotion.

From Jan. 10-16 customers can buy a single scoop of Civility and get one free to share, reported InformNNY.

Stewart's Shops brought back Civility in June 2020 to the ice cream counter in response to the ongoing pandemic. Civility is a vanilla ice cream with a salted caramel swirl.

"Nice people really do make people nicer. In these uncertain times, we are encouraging everyone to be more respectful, courteous and kind to one another. A scoop of Civility ice cream could be just what we all need," said Stewart's Shops President Gary Dake.

The convenience operator is encouraging customers to share photos of them enjoying the Civility ice cream and showing kindness with #ShareCivility on social media.

Last year, Stewart's Shops celebrated the transition from spring to summer and eased COVID-19 restrictions with the dedication of a new ice cream flavor: Sweet Return to Normal. The flavor was available at the cone counter for a limited time.

"I think we can all agree, COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone in some way,” Dake said at the time. "As we carefully reopen, summer plans now include more travel, events and of course — ice cream. We all crave a return to normal, and this ice cream flavor is dedicated to just that."

Stewart's Shops celebrated 100 years in the ice cream business in 2021.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores in 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.