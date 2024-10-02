Stinker Stores Adds Online Ordering to Its Digital Toolbox

BOISE, Idaho — Stinker Stores entered into a partnership with Convenience and Energy Advisors (CEA) and Altaine to launch a new mobile and online ordering platform as part of the retailer's commitment to digital integration.

"It's a testament to the power of partnership and innovation in driving retail success and enhancing the customer journey," said Billy Colemire, vice president of marketing and brand at Stinker Stores. "As mobile and online ordering become increasingly significant contributors to retail sales volumes, Stinker's proactive steps ensure that the brand remains a leader in the convenience store industry."

In addition to efforts to improve its customer-facing digital offerings, the retailer recently updated its in-store information technology (IT) infrastructure. The new platform allows stores to launch ongoing pricing promotions in conjunction with comprehensive reporting, removes single points of failure and installs dual-edge servers for software updates, and provides for faster store rollouts, which can help integrate new acquisitions more quickly.