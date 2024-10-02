Stinker Stores Adds Online Ordering to Its Digital Toolbox
Stinker Stores also relaunched its loyalty platform last year with PAR Technology Inc.'s Punchh, which allows the company to both better target promotions and see the business impact of its loyalty efforts.
"We love working with organizations like Stinker, where we can complement their desire to offer greater levels of convenience to their customers," said Warren Tobin, Altaine CEO. "Altaine has been deploying, learning and advancing digital commerce for over 20 years in the global convenience and foodservice industries. Their experience has been earned in the field and it lives in Stinker's digital commerce platform. Stinker's mobile pickup and delivery platform is a testament to the power of partnership between Stinker, Convenience and Energy Advisors, and Altaine to deliver innovation which will drive retail success by placing Stinker's award winning stores into the homes and pockets of customers 24x7.”
Founded in 1936, Boise-based Stinker Stores employs approximately 1,500 people throughout 110 locations in Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.