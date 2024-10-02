 Skip to main content

Stinker Stores Adds Online Ordering to Its Digital Toolbox

The new platform will allow customers to order from the convenience retailer 24 hours a day.
Amanda Koprowski
BOISE, Idaho — Stinker Stores entered into a partnership with Convenience and Energy Advisors (CEA) and Altaine to launch a new mobile and online ordering platform as part of the retailer's commitment to digital integration.

"It's a testament to the power of partnership and innovation in driving retail success and enhancing the customer journey," said Billy Colemire, vice president of marketing and brand at Stinker Stores. "As mobile and online ordering become increasingly significant contributors to retail sales volumes, Stinker's proactive steps ensure that the brand remains a leader in the convenience store industry."

In addition to efforts to improve its customer-facing digital offerings, the retailer recently updated its in-store information technology (IT) infrastructure. The new platform allows stores to launch ongoing pricing promotions in conjunction with comprehensive reporting, removes single points of failure and installs dual-edge servers for software updates, and provides for faster store rollouts, which can help integrate new acquisitions more quickly.

Stinker Stores also relaunched its loyalty platform last year with PAR Technology Inc.'s Punchh, which allows the company to both better target promotions and see the business impact of its loyalty efforts.

"We love working with organizations like Stinker, where we can complement their desire to offer greater levels of convenience to their customers," said Warren Tobin, Altaine CEO. "Altaine has been deploying, learning and advancing digital commerce for over 20 years in the global convenience and foodservice industries. Their experience has been earned in the field and it lives in Stinker's digital commerce platform. Stinker's mobile pickup and delivery platform is a testament to the power of partnership between Stinker, Convenience and Energy Advisors, and Altaine to deliver innovation which will drive retail success by placing Stinker's award winning stores into the homes and pockets of customers 24x7.”

Founded in 1936, Boise-based Stinker Stores employs approximately 1,500 people throughout 110 locations in Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.

