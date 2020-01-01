Stoelting Flavor Burst Soft Serve System

New from Stoelting, a division of The Vollrath Co., Flavor Burst is a versatile system for soft-serve machines that creates visually appealing, customized treats with up to eight flavors out of one spout, in a striped or blended pattern. The Flavor Burst spout assembly installs directly onto a Stoelting freezer's spout, and the syrup lines that create the colorful designs can be easily connected and disconnected. The system is controlled by a 10-inch color touch panel. The syrups come in a wide variety of flavors, allowing operators to change the menu regularly at minimal cost. There are 38 flavors for striped machines and 17 flavors for blended machines. Stored in 1-gallon, ready-to-install bags, the concentrated syrups have a long shelf life and do not require refrigeration. Each 1-gallon syrup bag provides 560 5-ounce servings for striped flavors and 400 5-ounce servings for blended flavors.