STōK Cold Brew Coffee enters new territory with the launch of STōK Cold Brew Energy. Positioned as an energy coffee, the new offering packs a powerful mix of smooth, quality coffee, focus-boosting caffeine, B vitamins, ginseng and guarana into a single can. STōK Cold Brew Energy is available in three flavors: Mocha Cream, Vanilla Cream and Caramel Cream. The ready-to-drink beverages debuted in 11-ounce cans at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores. The company is planning a nationwide launch in 2025.