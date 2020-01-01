Press enter to search
Close search

Stop & Win Marketing Cooperative Program

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Stop & Win Marketing Cooperative Program

The new offering from Robust Promotions is designed exclusively for independently owned fuel retail and convenience stores.
Stop and Win Program

Robust Promotions introduces the Stop and Win marketing cooperative program, exclusively for independently owned fuel retail and convenience stores. The program is designed to help operators solve their most pressing problem — increasing sales, while building a loyal customer base with program exclusivity in their immediate trade area — at a cost that is affordable for any-size marketing budget. The Stop and Win program drives in-store product sales while creating a customer database that includes opt-in emails and phone numbers for future marketing efforts.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Warren Rogers fuelWRAp

fuelWRAp Real-Time Web Application
Dos Equis redesign

Dos Equis New Packaging