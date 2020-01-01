Stop & Win Marketing Cooperative Program

Stop & Win Marketing Cooperative ProgramThe new offering from Robust Promotions is designed exclusively for independently owned fuel retail and convenience stores.
Robust Promotions introduces the Stop and Win marketing cooperative program, exclusively for independently owned fuel retail and convenience stores. The program is designed to help operators solve their most pressing problem — increasing sales, while building a loyal customer base with program exclusivity in their immediate trade area — at a cost that is affordable for any-size marketing budget. The Stop and Win program drives in-store product sales while creating a customer database that includes opt-in emails and phone numbers for future marketing efforts.