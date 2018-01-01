Strongbow 100-Calorie Slim Cans

Strongbow Hard Ciders will debut 100-calorie slim cans in January 2019. Each variety pack contains 12 8.5-ounce cans, at just 100 calories per can. Included in the variety pack are three easy-to-drink flavors: Strongbow's newest variety, Dry Pear, a mildly sweet pear-apple cider; the highly rated Rosé Apple; and the recently relaunched fan-favorite Original Dry. All Strongbow products contain no artificial flavors or colors.