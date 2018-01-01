Stuzo Consumer Insights Platform

Stuzo launched a Consumer Insights Platform for the fuel retail and convenience market. This platform builds on the company's Market Insight Platform, which focuses on gaining a deep understanding of the digital capabilities of the top 100 fuel retail and convenience brands in the United States. Wanting to gain a better understanding of the wants and needs of fuel retail and convenience consumers related to technology, mobile apps, loyalty and mobile payments, Stuzo sent researchers and filmmakers on a road trip across the U.S. to gather exclusive consumer insights. Footage from the trip was turned into 70 video vignettes, each focused on a leading fuel retail and convenience brand. The videos showcase exclusive insights that Stuzo gleaned through conversations with consumers while on-site at each brand location. Stuzo also created several video compilations of key learnings, summing up consumer reactions to researcher questions related to topics such as retailer mobile app awareness and brand preference. Stuzo’s Consumer Insights Platform is available exclusively to the company's fuel retail and convenience clients and partners.