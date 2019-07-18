Summer Beverage Sales Get Off to a Strong Start

NEW YORK — Strong consumer fundamentals and favorable weather drove an upbeat start to the summer beverage selling season.

According to Wells Fargo Securities LLC's latest Beverage Buzz survey, overall total beverage sales in the convenience channel were up 4.8 percent in the second quarter. This number put it ahead of the 4 percent in the first quarter.

Notably, sales were up 6.1 percent over the July 4 holiday, said Bonnie Herzog, managing director of tobacco, beverage and convenience store research at Wells Fargo Securities.

Beverage Buzz survey beverage retailers representing more than 15,000 convenience stores.

Retailers also noted that the promotional environment is "very rational," according to Herzog, with non-alcoholic beverage promotions up only 1.4 percent over July 4, 2018.

In addition, the survey found that the retailers' outlook for the total energy category is improving, up 7.8 percent vs. prior expectations of 6 percent.

As Herzog pointed out, retailers estimate that the energy category grew by "a robust 10.1 percent" year over year this Fourth of July holiday — led primarily by emerging energy brands.

Beverage Buzz also found key takeaways on specific brands, including: