SunnyD Summer Flavors

This May, SunnyD is bringing back two fan-favorite seasonal flavors, Watermelon and Lemonade, for a limited time. SunnyD Watermelon is a juicy take on the summertime fruit’s signature sweet taste, with a bold magenta hue that pops off store shelves. SunnyD Lemonade is like sunshine in a bottle, with a perfectly tart deliciousness that evokes summer lemonade stand nostalgia, according to the brand. The limited-time flavors are available in 6.75-ounce, single-serve bottles and 64-ounce multi-serve carafes. Like other SunnyD flavors, Watermelon and Lemonade are packed with 100 percent Vitamin C and contain only 60 calories per 8-ounce serving.